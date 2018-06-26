Sen. Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire Democrat, defended not firing the intern of hers who yelled “f– you” at President Trump, in part because it was Mr. Trump.

Ms. Hassan told the Washington Post that the intern, identified Monday night by Fox News as Caitlin Marriott, had “took full responsibility” for her actions and been suspended for a week and restricted from the Capitol building, where the screaming attack took place.

Besides, Ms. Hassan said, the president was doing worse things and is ducking responsibility.

“This behavior shouldn’t be equated with the president’s destructive and divisive actions … this young woman immediately accepted responsibility for her actions and is facing consequences for them. The president is doing neither,” Ms. Hassan told The Post.

I spoke to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) about her decision to suspend the intern who shouted ‘F– you!’ to President Trump. She said the intern accepted responsibility for her actions, something she said Trump has not done with his actions on health-care, etc. Her full comments: pic.twitter.com/NefhdgqCxI — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) June 26, 2018

She described Mr. Trump’s “destructive and divisive actions” as “ripping health care away from people” and “separating children from their parents at our southern border.”

The intern’s actions has kicked off a week’s worth of obscene or uncivil conduct to Trump administration officials in both their public and private capacities, which numerous Democratic lawmakers have cheered on or downplayed.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.