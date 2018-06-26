Sarah Huckabee Sanders will soon start receiving Secret Service protection, multiple news networks reported Tuesday evening.

Citing “two sources familiar with the decision,” CNN said the protection will start soon, possibly Wednesday.

NBC News reported similarly, as correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted that “the Secret Service will begin providing security at the home of [Mrs.] Sanders on a temporary basis.”

NEW: The Secret Service will begin providing security at the home of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, on a temporary basis, a law enforcement official tells @PeteWilliamsNBC — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 26, 2018

“For operational security purposes the Secret Service does not comment on its protective operations,” the Service told CNN.

Mrs. Sanders and several members of her family were refused service at a Lexington, Va., restaurant for the crime of her working for President Trump. In the days since, Democrats have become increasingly vocal about there being no need to be civil, in public or private, to Mr. Trump or members of his administration.





