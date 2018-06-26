The Supreme Court said Monday the state of California can’t require pro-life pregnancy centers to promote abortion as a health care option, ruling it would violate the First Amendment for the government to force that kind of speech onto the centers.

“By requiring petitioners to inform women how they can obtain state-subsidized abortions — at the same time petitioners try to dissuade women from choosing that option — the licensed notice plainly ‘alters the content’ of petitioners’ speech,” wrote Justice Clarence Thomas, who delivered the majority opinion in the 5-4 ruling.

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates sued the state of California after it enacted a law requiring pro-life pregnancy centers to post notices for clients about an abortion possibility through the state’s free or low-cost reproductive health care options.

The law also required the centers to provide disclaimers about the lack of medical professionals on staff, among other requirements, which the centers said impeded their ability to advertise as well as violated their First Amendment rights.

California had argued the law was needed to educate low-income women with state-funded services.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for California, saying the law did not discriminate on the pro-life pregnancy centers’ viewpoint.

But Justice Thomas said California’s law specifically targeted clinics with Christian-beliefs instead of all clinics throughout the state.

“California could inform low-income women about its services ‘without burdening a speaker with unwanted speech,’ ” he wrote. “Most obviously, it could inform the women itself with a public information campaign.”

Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, often the court’s swing vote, wrote a concurrence where he said the law’s viewpoint discrimination was a serious constitutional concern.

“It does appear that viewpoint discrimination is inherent in the design and structure of this act. This law is a paradigmatic example of the serious threat presented when government seeks to impose its own message in the place of individual speech, thought, and expression,” Justice Kennedy wrote.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote a dissent, which the other liberal justices joined, saying the state had a valid interest in requiring the information be posted for women.

Michael Farris, president of Alliance Defending Freedom, a religious liberty law firm representing the crisis pregnancy centers in the case, said the government attempted to force pro-life clinics to advertise for abortion, but the Supreme Court put a stop to it.

“Tolerance and respect for good-faith differences of opinion are essential in a diverse society like ours,” Mr. Farris said. “They enable us to coexist peacefully with one another. If we want to have freedom for ourselves, we have to extend it to others.”

Pro-life advocates also applauded the ruling.

“Americans working at pro-life pregnancy centers offer life-affirming support, resources and accompaniment to women facing unexpected pregnancies. Today’s Supreme Court decision safeguards the important work of these centers,” said Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, legal advisor for the Catholic Association Foundation.

Ashley McGuire, senior fellow at the Catholic Association, said the case was a no-brainer.

“These centers exist to offer women a clear alternative to abortion and the abortion lobby bullied them all the way to the Supreme Court because they could not tolerate authentic choice for women,” Ms. McGuire said. “Our First Amendment right to freedom of speech not only protects the right to speak out, it protects the right not to speak.”

Although the Trump administration took no side in the case, Attorney General Jeff Sessions applauded the ruling Tuesday, saying people should not be forced by the government to promote a message they disagree with.

“This department will continue to vigorously defend the freedom of all Americans to speak peacefully in accord with their deeply held beliefs and conscience,” Mr. Sessions said.

Meanwhile, pro-choice advocates said the ruling supported “fake clinics.”

“This empowers those who insert deception and abortion stigma into healthcare, a decision which has an outsized impact on women of color, low income women, and other marginalized communities who have barriers to quality, comprehensive reproductive healthcare,” a team from Reproaction, an abortion rights organization, said in a statement.

Willie Parker, the chair of Physicians for Reproductive Health, said the Supreme Court failed to recognize “the threat that fake women’s heath centers pose.”

“As doctors, we know it’s important for pregnant women to have all of the information and resources they need. No one should use deceptive or manipulative tactics to prevent someone from learning about abortion or contraception, and no one should delay women from getting care,” he said.





