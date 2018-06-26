The U.S. is ranked among the 10 worst countries for women according to a Thompson Reuters poll released Tuesday morning.

America rounds out the bottom of a list that includes Syria and Saudi Arabia. India was listed as the worst country for women’s safety.

“We wanted to find out whether more was being done to address the overall risks faced by women, and specifically regarding healthcare, access to economic resources, customary practices, sexual violence, non-sexual violence and human trafficking,” the description read.

Sexual and non-sexual violence were the reasons the U.S. landed on the list. According to the data, the U.S. was tied for third with Syria when those surveyed were asked about sexual violence and ranked sixth for non-sexual violence. The U.S. was not in the bottom ten for any other category.

There were six key areas considered in determining the list: healthcare, discrimination, cultural tradition, sexual and non-sexual violence.

The survey was conducted after the surge of national attention to sexual misconduct because of the #MeToo movement.





