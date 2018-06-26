A veteran protesting against the Department of Veterans Affairs set himself on fire outside the Georgia state Capitol Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities said the veteran, a 58-year-old man from Mableton, used a combination of fireworks and gasoline to set himself on fire shortly after 10:30 a.m.

“We have somebody who claims to be a veteran that is disgruntled by treatment by the VA,” said Col. Mark McDonough, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, a local NBC affiliate reported.

Georgia State Patrol Capt. Mark Perry told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the veteran parked his Nissan Sentra on the west side of the Capitol on Washington Street, exited the car and started walking toward the Capitol.

“He was strapped with some homemade incendiary devices [and] firecrackers, and doused himself with some kind of flammable liquid,” Capt. Perry said.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol said officers quickly extinguished the man and he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.