Former Fox News co-president Bill Shine has accepted a top communications job in the White House, according to reports.

Mr. Shine’s new title will be deputy chief of staff for communications, ABC News reported. The official announcement is expected to come as early as Thursday, but the White House had no comment Wednesday night.

Hope Hicks departed in March from her post as White House communications director. Mr. Shine’s new pending title suggests a slightly broader portfolio in the West Wing.

Mr. Shine was co-president of Fox News until stepping down last year amid criticism of the way he handled sexual harassment claims at the network.

He is also close to Sean Hannity, the Fox News prime-time host who is a strong supporter and confidante of Mr. Trump.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.