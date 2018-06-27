President Trump has five frontrunners in mind to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy who announced his retirement Wednesday, according to Fox News.

The president said he would pick from a list of roughly 25 judicial nominees compiled by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society during his campaign.

But Fox News identified five names from the list who are considered frontrunners.

The five are: D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by President George W. Bush; Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals who Mr. Trump nominated last year; Judge Thomas Hardiman of the 3rd Circuit who was nominated by President George W. Bush; and Judges Amul Thapar and Raymond Kethledge both from the 6th Circuit.

Judge Thapar was Mr. Trump’s first circuit court nominee confirmed last year, and Judge Kethledge is a Bush-appointee.





