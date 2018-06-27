MSNBC host Chris Wallace says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has “no right” to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the retirement of Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“We’ve got an election in four and a half months,” Mr. Wallace said Wednesday. “There’s no reason to consider a replacement on the Supreme Court in that time. No reason given the history of what happened. Let’s watch McConnell now—I’m telling you, they have no right to bring this up after what they did in ‘16.”

The “Hardball” host said Democrats in Congress will have “hell to pay” if they don’t block the nomination.

“I think if the Democratic leadership under Schumer allows this to go forward, they’re going to have a huge problem with the Democratic base,” Mr. Matthews said.

“If [Justice Kennedy] gets replaced by a hardline social conservative, the Democratic leadership will have hell to pay,” he continued.

Justice Kennedy announced he would retire on Wednesday, the last day of the court’s current term, effective July 31.

He served three decades on the highest court and authored controversial opinions on abortion, gay marriage and affirmative action.

His replacement could give conservatives a reliable majority and long-term control of the Supreme Court.





