Never mind Elizabeth Warren — President Trump could soon have a “Pocahontas” in his own family.

And Donald Trump Jr. wants to make a sport of it.

In a segment on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” the anchors took the popular “23 and Me” DNA tests to determine their ancestry.

According to the tests, 6.1 percent of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s DNA is “East Asian and Native American,” with 5.3 percent definitely Native American and the rest possibly either.

The posting of the results by the conservative site Twitchy prompted the presidential son, who has been widely reported as dating Ms. Guilfoyle, to engage in some snark at Ms. Warren’s expense and for the benefit of a Native American charity.

“I’ll make this interesting. I’ll bet @SenWarren $10,000 to a Native American charity that @kimguilfoyle is more Native American than she is. [Let me know],” he wrote on Twitter.

Ms. Warren has been criticized for years for having claimed to be a Cherokee Indian, although the Massachusetts Democrat is not registered as a tribe member and some of her defenses have struck her critics as flimsy. The president and other Republicans have taken to mocking her as “Pocahontas” or “Fauxcahontas.”

There was no immediate reaction from the Twitter account of Ms. Warren that the younger Mr. Trump tagged.





