Federal hate crimes charges were filed on Wednesday against a man accused of driving a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one and injuring more than a dozen others.

James Alex Fields Jr. who was arrested in Charlottesville last August, was indicted on 30 counts, according to the Justice Department. Charges include 28 counts of hate crime acts causing bodily injury and involving an attempt to kill; one count of a hate crime resulting in death; and one count of racially motivated violent interference with “federally protected activity.”

Mr. Fields stands accused of killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Charlottesville women along with injuring dozens more. He already faces first-degree murder and other charges at the state level.

Heyer and the injured were protesting the Unite the Right rally, an event in which white supremacist groups spoke out against the removal of a Robert E. Lee statute from Emancipation Park in Charlottesville.

After law enforcement declared the rally an “unlawful assembly,” participants, including Mr. Fields left the area, according to the indictment. Prosecutors say Mr. Fields got into his Dodge Challenger and drove toward the protesters, reversed and the drove directly into the crowd, killing Heyer. He then speed away in reverse, the indictment said.

“At the Department of Justice, we remain resolute that hateful ideologies will not have the last word and their adherents will not get away with violent crimes against those they target,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, announcing the indictment. “Last summer’s violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation. Today’s indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in American that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation.”





