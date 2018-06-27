HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area sheriff’s sergeant is recovering after being hospitalized from exposure to a fentanyl-laced flyer found on a patrol car.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the sergeant on Tuesday picked up the paper flyer laced with an opioid painkiller known to be more powerful than heroin. He says the flyer was one of several placed on nearly a dozen sheriff’s office vehicles in Houston.

Gonzalez says the deputy noticed her symptoms quickly but fentanyl can be deadly.

The flyers promoted the group Targeted Individuals, whose website includes claims that the government is controlling individuals through microwave beams. The group couldn’t be reached for comment.

Gonzalez says the flyers are under investigation but it’s unknown whether it’s an isolated incident. The sheriff’s office issued a statewide alert for law enforcement.





