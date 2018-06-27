The Libyan man convicted in the 2012 Benghazi attacks that killed four Americans, including a U.S. ambassador, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Wednesday.

A federal jury in November convicted Ahmed Abu Khattala, 47, on four charges related to the overnight attacks that began on Sept. 11, 2012, on a U.S. diplomatic compound and nearby CIA post. Mr. Khattala was found guilty of conspiracy and providing support to terrorists, but he was acquired of the most serious charges, including murder and attempted murder.

The government said Khatallah, the leader of an extremist militia in Libya, directed a group to attack the compound with AK-47 rifles, grenades and other weapons.

During the violence, Ambassador Christopher Stevens and State Department official Sean Smith were killed in a fire at one of the compound’s residences. Two more Americans — CIA contractors Tryone S. Woods and Glen Doherty, died in mortar attacks as the carnage moved to the CIA post.

U.S. District Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper’s sentence is a defeat for prosecutors, who sought a life sentence. Defense attorneys had asked for 15 years.

Prosecutors maintained that after the attack Khatallah maintained contact with the group through a series of cellphone calls and kept emergency responders from getting to the scene. They said in court documents those calls indicate that he was a key player in the attack, both before and during the raid.

Khatallah’s attorneys claimed he was merely a bystander, questioning the credibility of government witnesses who identified him as a plotter.

In a pre-sentence ruling, Judge Cooper indicated that he his sentence may favor the defense. He acknowledged that the jury found the evidence did not show beyond a reasonable doubt that Khatallah directly lead the attacks.

Khatallah is the first person to be convicted in the Benghazi attacks.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.