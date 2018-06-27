The owner of the Virginia restaurant who kicked out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family is quitting her leadership post in a local business group.

Stephanie Wilkinson stepped down Tuesday as executive director of Main Street Lexington, an organization that promotes the town’s economic prosperity.

Elizabeth Branner, the president of the group, accepted Ms. Wilkinson’s resignation, WSLS and Fox News reported.

“Considering the events of the past weekend, Stephanie felt it best that for the continued success of Main Street Lexington, she should step aside,” Ms. Branner wrote in an email.

The group, established in 2013, is affiliated with the Virginia Main Street Program, which seeks to promote “economic revitalization in the context of historic preservation.”

Ms. Wilkinson created a furor by asking Mrs. Sanders and her family to leave the Red Hen restaurant that she owns last Friday night, citing the Trump White House’s “inhumane and unethical” actions.

Mrs. Sanders‘ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, said Ms. Wilkinson followed some of the members of the dinner party to another Lexington restaurant and helped to organize a protest outside while they were eating.





