Cathy Gainor, a former news editor at The Washington Times, is returning to her journalistic roots to become the newspaper’s managing editor, the paper announced Thursday.

Ms. Gainor, who oversaw The Times’ business coverage for seven years, will manage the paper’s day-to-day operations. She will work alongside Ian Bishop, the digital editor, in developing The Times’ print and online journalism.

“Cathy is a top-notch editor, who brings a strong understanding of policy that is often overshadowed by the politics in this town,” said Executive Editor Christopher Dolan. “We’re thrilled she’s coming back.”

Since August 2014, Ms. Gainor has been policy editor for the Washington Examiner, supervising a team of reporters covering such issues as energy, the environment, the economy and labor issues. She was part of a team at the Examiner which oversaw the transition from a local daily newspaper to a political website and magazine with a national and international focus.

“I’m excited to be returning to The Washington Times,” said Ms. Gainor. “I’m looking forward to working with the talented journalists at The Times as it continues to grow as a ‘must read’ for Americans across the country.”

The James Madison University graduate and competitive swimmer has previously worked for the Baltimore Business Journal and the Alexandria-based Connection Newspapers.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.