Two vocal critics of President Trump on Thursday suggested his tough talk regarding the press lead to the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland where five individuals were murdered and others seriously injured.

Also on Thursday, conservative commentator Milo Yiannapolis backtracked from comments he made just one day before the shooting. Mr. Yiannapolis reportedly told two reporters that he “can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists.”

Shortly after a gunman open fired in the Capital Gazette newsroom, Mr. Yiannapolis said he was merely trolling hostile journalists. But even as he tried to walk back his statement, he still accused the press of blowing the comments out of proportion.

“You’re about to see a raft of news stories claiming that I am responsible or inspiring the deaths of journalists,” Mr. Yiannapolis wrote in a Facebook post. “The truth, as always is, the opposite of what the media tells you.”

“I sent a troll about ‘vigilante death squads’ as a *private* response to a few hostile journalists who were asking me for comment, basically as a way of saying, ‘F—k off.’ and they published it,” he continued. “Amazed they were pretending to take my joke as a ‘threat,’ I reposted these stories on Instagram to mock them - and to make it clear that I wasn’t being serious.”

Mr. Yiannapolous reportedly sent Davis Richardson, a reporter for the Observer, and Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer, text messages saying: “I can’t wait for the vigilante squads to start gunning journalists down on sight.”

The shooter is in custody, but authorities have not yet released the gunman’s name or a motive. However, that has not stopped two frequent foes of Mr. Trump from seizing on rhetoric from the president disparaging the press.

In January 2017, Mr. Trump accused the press of being an “enemy of the people.” He also frequently dismisses negative stories about himself as “fake news.”

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers said Mr. Trump’s “demonization of the press” lead to the shooting. Ms. Weingarten has frequently blasted the president, sparring with him over everything from the appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education to gun violence.

“This is a nightmare….the demonization of the press leading to a shooting of the Press…Just horrible!!!!” she tweeted.

At least one member of the press agreed with her. Andrew Feinberg, a White House correspondent for Breakfast Media, who regularly attends press briefings at the White House tweeted at Mr. Trump, “You caused this, Mr. President.”

Lindsay Walters, a spokesperson for the President, told reporters the president believes there is “no room for violence” in America.

“The White House and the President, and you’ve head Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, say there is no room for violence, and we stick by that,” Ms. Walters said. “Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against. There is no room for violence in our country.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders echoed similar sentiments on Twitter.

“Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD,” she said. “A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American. Our prayers are with the victims and their friends and families.”

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Arizona Democrat, a victim of gun violence herself, called on Congress to take action against to reduce the number of mass shootings. In 2018, there were 154 mass shootings in the United States - not including the Annapolis violence - according to ABC News.

“Reporters shouldn’t have to hide from gunfire while doing their jobs,” she said in a statement.

“A summer intern in the newsroom shouldn’t have to tweet for help. We shouldn’t have to live in a country where our lawmakers refuse to take any action to address this uniquely American crisis that’s causing so much horror and heartbreak on what feels like a daily basis.”

She added that lawmakers “time and time again… have failed to show the courage we need to keep us safe.”

Ms. Giffords demanded Congress ban bump stocks, a device that can turn a semiautomatic rifle into an automatic weapon. Police have not identified the gun used in the attack or said if a bump stock was used.

The ex-Congresswoman who nearly died after being shot in the head in January 2011, has spoken out in the wake of mass shootings this year. After 17 students and faculty were killed during a shooting at a high school in Annapolis, Florida, she issued an emotional plea for action from Congress.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report





