Federal agents carried out the biggest health care fraud takedown “in history” on Thursday, the Department of Justice said, charging more than 600 people across the country with bilking $2 billion from taxpayers and fueling the opioid crisis through fake claims and prescriptions for unneeded pills.

Besides the arrests, hundreds of bad actors were barred from ever billing federal insurance programs again, officials said.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said 165 of those charged are doctors, nurses or other medical professionals who bilked public programs like Medicaid, Medicare and TRICARE, which serves military members, veterans and their families.

“Some of our most trusted medical officials, professionals look at their patients — vulnerable people suffering from addiction — and they see dollar signs,” Mr. Sessions said. “That is a fact. It is painful but true. Some of these cases prove it without doubt.”

In one case, a physician bilked Medicare for $112 million by handing out 2.2 million unnecessary doses of opioids like oxycodone and fentanyl, defrauding taxpayers and endangering patients at the same time.

Thirteen defendants are accused of racking up $126 million in fraudulent billing from programs designed to support troops, according to Mr. Sessions.

“These are despicable crimes,” he said. “We cannot tolerate them. We will not tolerate them.”

Federal officials said they used available data to pinpoint patients who were receiving an unusually high number of opioids and traced patterns back to rogue doctors or other bad actors.

In some cases, defendants swiped money from people seeking addiction treatment, or recruited patients so they could write fraudulent prescriptions and bill taxpayers.

Other received kickbacks for supplying patient information to co-conspirators, who would in turn use that information to submit fraudulent claims.

“The perpetrators really are despicable and greedy people,” Health Secretary Alex Azar said.

Mr. Sessions said the sweep exceeds last year’s unprecedented takedown day, when agents charged more than 400 people.

“We’re breaking records again,” Mr. Sessions said.

The scope of the “strike force” operation was massive.

In Florida, more than 120 people were charged for $337 million in false billings, including employees at sober-living facilities who allegedly recruited patients and used fraudulent urine tests to submit more than $100 million in claims.

The owner of a Brooklyn company that transports the disabled to therapy was charged in a $7 million conspiracy that involved kickback payments to receive more patients.

Agents say a defendant in central California offered prostitutes and expensive meals to a pair of podiatrists in exchange for prescriptions that weren’t necessary, allowing the conspirators to submit $250 million in fraudulent claims to federal, state, and private insurers.

Among the cases, 84 of them related to opioids and involved 13 million illegal doses, the Justice Department said.

Mr. Sessions said they focused this year on the scourge of opioids, in particular, as President Trump urges his administration to treat addiction as a public health emergency.

Opioid overdoses killed more than 42,000 Americans in 2016, and the official 2017 tally will probably be much worse, making the crisis a bigger killer than the HIV/AIDS epidemic at its height.

Congress has been ramping up taxpayer investments in the fight for years.

Right now, it is working on a major legislative package that would increase treatment options, stem the flow of deadly synthetic opioids into the country and educate patients about the risks of using opioid painkillers.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, has a dozen prosecutors stationed across the nation to focus on opioids-related fraud crimes in particular.

“Today is a historic day, but our work is not finished,” Mr. Sessions said. “We are just getting started.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.