Jarrod Ramos, identified by Capital Gazette reporters as the gunman who killed five of the newspaper’s staffers Thursday, lives in an apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, where neighbors say he seemed to be a loner.

Police were at the three-story garden brick building late Thursday conducting their investigation, telling the building’s other residents to remain outside.

Those neighbors said Mr. Ramos, 38, moved into the building a year ago and kept to himself, rarely being seen venturing in or out of his apartment near the laundry room.

“He played a lot of war video games because you can hear the shooting when you did laundry,” said John Cusumano, one of the neighbors.

“He wasn’t rude or obnoxious but he kept to himself,” added his wife, Kathy Stefano.

Mr. Ramos kept such a low profile that another neighbor, Ismael Reyes, said he didn’t know anyone even lived in that apartment.

“He hardly ever talked to us. He was quiet. He would say ‘Hi’ to my kids but not to me,” Mr. Reyes said. I tried talking to him a few times but I gave up because he never said ‘Hi.’”

The Capital Gazette said Mr. Ramos had a long-running feud with the paper and had filed a defamation lawsuit against it in 2012.

Several courts had ruled against the lawsuit, but Mr. Ramos continued to harbor a grudge on his Twitter page.

The gunman carried a shotgun into the newspaper’s offices in Annapolis Thursday afternoon, blasted the glass doors to the office then opened fire on the staff, killing five.

Police said they captured him without exchanging gunfire.

The five people killed were editor and columnist Rob Hiassen, 59; John McNamara, a sports editor for several papers connected to the Capital Gazette; Wendi Winters, 65, who covered local news; Gerald Fischman, 61, an editorial writer; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a recent hire as a sales assistant.





