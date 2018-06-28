First lady Melania Trump has landed in southern Arizona Thursday for another look at the border situation and illegal immigrant children and families being held in government custody.

She’s scheduled to meet with Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the U.S. Marshals Service and a local rancher.

She’ll also get a look at a short-term holding facility where illegal immigrants nabbed by the Border Patrol are kept for hours or even a few days while they are processed, then turned over to ICE for longer detention.

Mrs. Trump has already visited a dorm in Texas where illegal immigrant children are held while awaiting placement with sponsors here in the U.S. That visit last week drew as much attention for Mrs. Trump’s wardrobe choices as it did her thoughts on the situation.





