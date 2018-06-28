Five people are dead and several others seriously wounded after a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis Thursday, shattering the quiet of Maryland’s capital city.

Police said they were on the scene within a minute and took the gunman into custody without exchanging gunfire. They also said they found a suspected explosive device in clearing the building.

“It’s a tragic situation but there were some very brave people who came in and kept it from being worse,” said Gov. Larry Hogan.

The acting police chief said it will be “quite awhile” before they know a motive and the full details of what occurred, and a police spokesman said they weren’t even able to identify man, a white male.

News reports said he had mutilated his fingertips, preventing police from learning his identity.

The newspaper shares its building with other professional offices. Authorities said about 170 people were evacuated.

“Terrifying,” said Lacy McKinney, 32, who works at Chesapeake Cardiac Care.

“I finally got my hands to stop shaking after being released after being questioned by the police,” she told The Washington Times. “You never think you’ll wake up one day and see the police with big guns yelling and screaming to get your hands up.”

At a local McDonalds near the paper, workers were telling customers not to go home because “it’s not safe out there.”

Capital Gazette reporters took to Twitter to describe what they saw and heard.

Phil Davis, a reporter at the paper, said the gunman first fired through the office’s glass doors, then “opened fire on multiple employees.”

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people got shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he tweeted.

Later, Mr. Davis Tweeted that he was safe and being interviewed by police.

Other reporters also took to Twitter to let family and friends know they were safe, and to list other colleagues they also knew were uninjured.

“Devastated & heartbroken. Numb. Please stop asking for information/interviews. I’m in no position to speak,” said Jimmy DeButts, community news editor and columnist at the paper.

He added: “We try to expose corruption. We fight to get access to public records & bring to light the inner workings of government despite major hurdles put in our way. The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be,” he tweeted.

Another reporter said they are working to put out Friday’s edition of the paper, with the help of reporters from the Baltimore Sun, which owns the 30,000-circulation Capital Gazette.

Police said in addition to the five dead, they believed three people were wounded.

Several people with serious injuries were sent to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

A police spokesman said they recovered a long gun, but couldn’t say anything more about the weapon.

The Baltimore Sun said police were at its headquarters as a precaution.

The New York Police Department also confirmed they have dispatched officers to media outlets in their city.

“These deployments are not based on specific threat information, but rather out of an abundance of caution until we learn more about the suspect and motives behind the Maryland shooting said Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Millie.

“It has become standard practice to shift resources strategically during active shooter or active terrorist events,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. declined to say whether they would follow suit but urged people to report any suspicious activity.

The White House said President Trump has been in contact with the FBI for a briefing on the shooting.

Mr. Trump tweeted, “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

• Dave Boyer, Laura Kelly and Ben Wolfgang contributed to this story.





