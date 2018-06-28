President Trump broke ground Thursday on a massive new Foxconn electronics plant in Wisconsin as a symbol of his successful economic policies, and chided neighboring Harley-Davison Inc. not to “get cute” by moving some of its manufacturing operations to Europe.

“This is just the beginning,” Mr. Trump told Foxconn workers in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. “Today’s groundbreaking is only one part of the exciting story that is playing out all across our nation. We have many more companies coming in. We’re the place they want to be.”

The Taiwan-based Foxconn is building a 20-million-square-foot facility in Wisconsin, expected to create more than 13,000 jobs when it’s completed. The firm has already contracted with 27 local construction companies for the work.

But 30 miles up the road in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson announced this week that it will move some of its production to Europe to avoid European Union tariffs on motorcycles. The EU is retaliating for Mr. Trump’s tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

The president said Harley-Davidson officials “don’t realize the taxes are coming way down” in the U.S.

“Harley Davidson, please build those beautiful motorcycles in the USA,” Mr. Trump said. “Don’t get cute with us. Build them in the USA. Your customers won’t be happy if you don’t.”

Referring to his tariff feuds with the EU, China and other countries, Mr. Trump said, “We are demanding from foreign countries, friend and foe, fair and reciprocal trade.”

“We’ve lost our companies, we’ve lost our jobs,” he said. “That’s why this [Foxconn project] is so beautiful.”

The president also welcomed Republican Gov. Scott Walker to the stage, calling him “an unbelievably talented guy.” Mr. Walker is running for re-election this year.

Mr. Walker credited the president for encouraging the Foxconn plant, which will benefit from as much as $3.7 billion in state tax incentives.

“You got the ball rolling,” Mr. Walker told the president. “Foxconn would not be in America if not for you.”





