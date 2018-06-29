Organizers gave a final count Friday, saying 630 protesters were arrested during a massive anti-Trump demonstration that took over the public area of one of the Capitol’s buildings on Thursday.

The protesters were women who oppose the president and, in particular, his calls for a stricter immigration policy.

They wore shirts with slogans calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency responsible for deportations, as well as stopping cybercrime, counterfeit merchandise, criminal gangs and child sex predators.

The women first demonstrated outside the Justice Department before marching to the Capitol, where they took over the atrium and mezzanine of the Hart Senate Office Building.

Cheered on by some Democratic lawmakers who walked among them, the women said they were pushed to the protest by President Trump’s zero tolerance policy which sparked separations of children from their parents.

With the zero tolerance policy now in tatters, the women are turning to an even bigger target, demanding the abolition of ICE and for the release of all illegal immigrants from detention.

“As a woman and as a mother, I refuse to stay silent as parents on the border are separated from their kids,” said Tamika Mallory, co-chair of the Women’s March, who was one of those arrested. “Our fight won’t end until all mothers are reunited with their children, which is why we are demanding an end to immigrant detention once and for all.”





