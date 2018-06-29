With the first batch of absentee ballots counted Thursday, Montgomery County executive candidate David Blair cut into Marc Elrich’s lead, narrowing the gap between the two to 269 votes. An undetermined number of absentee ballots remain to be counted.
With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Mr. Elrich led the field with 35,657 votes.
