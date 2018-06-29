Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the state flag to be lowered Friday in honor of the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting.

“With the lowering of the Maryland flag, we honor the dedicated journalists of our hometown newspaper in our state’s capital,” Mr. Hogan said in a statement. “To the family, friends, and colleagues at the Capital Gazette and its parent company, the Baltimore Sun, you have the deepest sympathies of a state in mourning.”

The flag will be flown at half-staff until Monday.

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked the newspaper’s Annapolis office Thursday afternoon, killing five and injuring several others.

The accused shooter, Jarrod Ramos, 38, is in custody.







