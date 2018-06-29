A pro-Net Neutrality activist is facing federal charges after police say he threatened to kill the children of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

In a December email, sent just after the FCC revoked the Obama-era Net Neutrality policy, Markara Man listed addresses of several preschools near Mr. Pai’s home in Arlington.

“I will find your children and I will kill them,” he said, according to a police affidavit filed to support the charge.

Mr. Man admitted to sending the email, saying he was “angry” over the FCC’s decision and upset that “they ignored ‘us,’” police said.

Mr. Man did write an apology letter as well, which he provided to police.

He faces one count of threatening to intimidate or retaliate against a federal official.

Net Neutrality activists are particularly zealous in their advocacy, posting crude, derogatory and sometimes outrageous pictures and captions to online forums complaining about his leadership of the FCC in revoking the Obama policy.

In one of Mr. Man’s emails to Mr. Pai he asserted that “two kids” had committed suicide over the Net Neutrality decision.

“Since you’re the tiebreaker vote … their blood is forever on your hands,” he wrote in that email.





