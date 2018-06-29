Curtis Wyatt, who served as henchman and enforcer for the man who ran the largest Social Security fraud in U.S. history, was sentenced Friday to seven months in jail for part of his role in the scam.

Wyatt pleaded guilty in March to helping Eric C. Conn jump bail last year. Wyatt had tested crossing points at the U.S.-Mexico border, obtained a vehicle and helped prepare the device Conn used to cut off his ankle bracelet and flee the country.

The seven-month sentence is more than he’d been seeking, but to some of his victims it’s less than he deserved.

Sarah Carver and Jennifer Griffith, the two former Social Security employees who blew the whistle on the Conn fraud, said the government has still never pursued charges for what Wyatt did to them.

“This man stalked both of us and our families on numerous occasions even sitting in the woods outside of Sarah’s home waiting on her to leave, following us to and from work and other locations,” they said in a joint statement to The Washington Times.

“We are saddened that this is yet another example of how poorly this case has been handled from the beginning. We each wrote letters to the judge in this matter letting him know exactly how dangerous he was however, it appears to have made no difference,” they said.

Conn was the ringleader of a scam that filed bogus applications for Social Security disability benefits. More than 3,000 cases are already suspect, and the whistleblowers say thousands more could be implicated.

Conn had a stable of doctors who would create a false medical history to justify the applications, and had plied Social Security judges with cash and gifts to win easy approvals of his clients. The size of the scam tops $1 billion in potentially questionable benefits.

Wyatt worked for Conn during that time, and was tasked with trying to discredit Ms. Carver as a whistleblower.

In letters to the court, Wyatt and his family insisted he had reformed.

“I have brought shame on mu family name and will spent the rest of my life trying to make up for what I have done,” Wyatt wrote the judge, saying once he was released he would get a job and try to help his ex-wife, with whom he still lives, raise their children.

He had asked for a sentence of time served in jail, plus an additional month in home confinement.

Conn, meanwhile, was captured in Honduras last year and is in jail awaiting sentencing on the escape charge. He was already sentenced to 12 years for the scam.





