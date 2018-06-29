BEDMINSTER, New Jersey — President Trump said Friday he’s not planning to pull the U.S. out of the World Trade Organization — at least not for now.

“I’m not talking about pulling out,” Mr. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Not at this point.”

The president was refuting reports that he has been pushing advisers to pull out of the WTO because the international arbiter of trade disputes is unfair to the U.S.

“We’ve been treated very badly…it’s an unfair situation,” the president said.





