MORRISTOWN, New Jersey — President Trump said Friday he’s not sure how long Chief of Staff John F. Kelly will remain in his job.

Asked if Mr. Kelly is leaving soon, the president said, “That I don’t know.”

“We’ve achieved a lot together,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One. “I like John a lot. I like him and I respect him. We have a very, very good relationship.”

There have been increasing news reports that Mr. Kelly could depart soon. The retired four-star Marine general took over the post last summer after leaving the helm of the Homeland Security Department.





