The “Wonder Woman” sequel is looking to cast extras for filming in Virginia.

Project Casting, a website that shares casting news with hopeful actors, announced Monday that “Wonder Woman 1984” has an open casting call for joggers.

The casting directors are looking for both men and women of any ethnicity to play joggers. The call warns that actors “may be required to jog over and over multiple times,” so applicants should only apply if they have the endurance.

Filming date for these actors will be on July 7, with required fitting dates June 28-30.

Hopefuls should send pictures and basic contact and size information to [email protected] with the subject line, “Jog Your Memory.”

The sequel, also known as “Wonder Woman 2” or “Magic Hour,” is filming in Alexandria, Virginia, this summer.

The 2017 “Wonder Woman” film was praised for being the first female-led superhero movie. It earned over $800 million in box-office earnings, making it the highest-earning superhero origin movie.





