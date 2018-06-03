WASHINGTON (AP) - It’s been five years since former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the lid off U.S. surveillance methods, but the classified material he took is still trickling out and the U.S. government is still tracking it.

The top U.S. counterintelligence official says intelligence agencies have just finished their seventh classified assessment of the damage they claim the Snowden disclosures have caused to national security.

Bill Evanina says journalists with the Snowden cache have publicly released only a fraction of what Snowden took.

Snowden’s defenders say the U.S. has long exaggerated the damage he’s done.

But the government says Snowden disclosures have put U.S. personnel or facilities at risk around the world, damaged intelligence collection efforts, exposed tools used to amass intelligence and destabilized U.S. partnerships abroad.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.