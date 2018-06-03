BOSTON (AP) - The Boston-based First Coast Guard District is getting a new commander.

Rear Adm. Andrew Tiongson will assume responsibilities during a change-of-command ceremony Monday at Faneuil Hall.

He takes over from Rear Adm. Steven Poulin, who has led the district since May 2016.

The First Coast Guard District covers eight states in the Northeast including more than 1,225 miles (1,970 kilometers) of coastline from the U.S.-Canada border to northern New Jersey.

The Coast Guard says that in an average year, First District personnel save nearly 430 lives, conduct about 2,400 search and rescue missions, assist about 4,500 people, and safeguard $115 million worth of property at sea.

The district has more than 11,000 active-duty, reserve, civilian and auxiliary personnel, 30 cutters, 200 boats and seven aircraft.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.