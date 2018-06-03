Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dismissed Sunday the possibility of President Trump pardoning himself, saying if he did, “he’ll get impeached.”
“There’s no way that will happen. And the reason it won’t is that it then becomes a political problem,” Mr. Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.” “If the president were to pardon himself, he’ll get impeached.”
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said that Mr. Trump “probably” has the power to pardon himself — but won’t — in reaction to a just-leaked January memo from the president’s legal team arguing that he has the power to pardon himself and holds authority over federal investigations.
Former Clinton White House aide George Stephanopoulos, who hosts “This Week,” said Sunday that the articles of impeachment against former presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon both included charges of “lying to the public,” which Mr. Giuliani found unpersuasive.
“First of all—Congress is going to impeach somebody for lying to the press? Come on. They do more lying to the press than anybody,” said Mr. Giuliani.
