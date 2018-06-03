Virginia Democratic House candidate Dan Helmer defended Sunday his incendiary campaign ad comparing President Trump to 9/11 terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden.

“After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave,” said Mr. Helmer in the 30-second ad. “Today, he lives in the White House. No one, even the president, is above the law.”

No one, not even the President, is above the law. We need to elect leaders who will stand up to him and fight for our progressive values. #VA10pic.twitter.com/YpUe0NvwT6 — Dan Helmer (@HelmerVA10) May 30, 2018

Asked Sunday if he believed that Mr. Trump is the “moral equivalent of Osama bin Laden,” Mr. Helmer took a detour, citing his days at West Point and combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I’m saying the oath we took to defend the constitution I take seriously, this president doesn’t,” Mr. Helmer said on “Fox & Friends.”

Pressed on the issue, he said, “I did not say they were the same, I said he is a threat to our democracy.”

Watch and weigh in: Democratic Congressional candidate @HelmerVA10 compares President Trump to bin Laden in a new campaign ad pic.twitter.com/tCfHZ3ZuJi — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 3, 2018

Mr. Helmer has been accused of grandstanding in his bid to separate himself from a crowded Democratic field running for the nomination in the Virginia House race before the June 12 primary.

The seat is now held by Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock, who’s running for reelection in the closely watched race.

White House spokesman Raj Shah has called for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to denounce the ad.

“The message sent in a campaign ad from a congressional candidate from Virginia is nothing short of reprehensible,” said Mr. Shah in a statement. “Leaders from across the political spectrum — starting with Leader Pelosi — must swiftly condemn this abhorrent message.”

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill responded by saying, “While the leader does not condone the end of this ad, if the president wants to join in raising the level of civility in politics, he should begin with himself.”

Mr. Helmer has argued in favor of a “progressive patriotism” that includes tougher gun control and “Medicare for all.”

“One of the reasons I’m excited to be here on a show I know the president watches every morning is to make sure we deliver a message that change is coming, that no one not even our president is above the law,” Mr. Helmer added. “It’s time to make sure that we have a Congress that holds him accountable.”





