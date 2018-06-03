President Trump on Sunday ripped the FBI and Justice Department for failing to inform him that Paul Manafort was being “secretly investigated” when he was hired to lead the 2016 presidential campaign.
Mr. Trump tweeted that he would never have tapped Mr. Manafort as campaign chairman and chief strategist if he had known that then-FBI director “[Jim] Comey and the boys were doing a number on him.”
Hired in May, Mr. Manafort stepping down less than three months later amid allegations regarding his firm’s involvement with Ukraine politicians.
Mr. Manafort, who pled not guilty to charges of tax fraud and money laundering stemming from his work in Ukraine, was under FBI surveillance both before and after the 2016 election, according to CNN.
