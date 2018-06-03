GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Anyone who arrives right on time for a service at Ethiopian Evangelical Baptist Church at Dallas will probably be greeted by a live band and several rows of empty seats.

But before long, more and more churchgoers arrive, joining along as congregants sing with the choir, raise their arms and yell out prayers, wiping tears from their eyes.

The Dallas Morning News reports over the course of the two-hour service - some weeks it stretches even longer - this distinctive house of worship fills nearly to its 1,200-seat capacity.

Ethiopian Evangelical Baptist has seen massive change in its three decades of existence, members say.

What began in 1983 with eight Ethiopians meeting in parks and homes and later in spaces lent by other North Texas churches to worship in their Amharic tongue has ballooned into a congregation of over 1,000 members.

Members in May gathered in Garland to sing, dance and pray at the grand opening of their new church home - a larger building that church officials say is expected to accommodate further growth.

“The Lord has led us to this place,” said Kifle Admassu, board of elders chairman for the church. “This has been a shelter for a lot of immigrants, a place of worship and a place where they feel that they belong.”

Much of the congregation’s surge in numbers has happened in the last 14 years, Admassu said. The church had about 250 members when he joined in 2004. Since then, it has moved several times as membership has kept increasing.

Ethiopian Evangelical has also added two 250-member branches, which opened in Irving and Allen in 2004 and 2008, and a second weekend service in Amharic at the Garland location. The staff also created an English-language service last year for the expanding population of Ethiopian-Americans.

“Still, the church kept growing,” Admassu said of the Garland site’s attendance even after creation of the Irving and Allen branches. “And as the second generation starts to grow up and graduate college, they stay here.”

The church’s growth is not unusual. According to the Pew Research Center, Ethiopian immigrants constitute the second-biggest African group living in the United States, after Nigerians. One factor in their large numbers is the Refugee Act of 1980, which made it easier for Ethiopians to flee drought and political conflict and resettle in the U.S.

Much of the Ethiopian immigration rise has occurred since 2000. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Ethiopian population grew 41 percent, from about 174,000 to nearly 245,000, between 2010 and 2016.

And the surge continues. The largest numbers are in California, Virginia, Maryland, Minnesota and Texas, according the Migration Policy Institute.

From 2008 to 2012, Dallas-Fort Worth had the fifth-largest Ethiopian population in the nation, according to the most recent census numbers available.

Many Ethiopians arrived as refugees in the late 1970s through the ‘90s. But the refugee flow has slowed.

Daley Ryan, deputy director of the International Rescue Committee’s Dallas office, said that of the roughly 3,000 refugees the agency has resettled in North Texas in the last three years, only 10 were Ethiopian.

“But arriving in the country as a refugee is one specific type of legal status,” he said. “There are many ways that Ethiopians are coming into the U.S. with different visas.”

Other Ethiopians move around the U.S. and end up in North Texas after learning about its well-established Ethiopian community, he said.

“If you are an Ethiopian person and are new in the U.S., you are probably going to hear about the community here, and you are probably going to know someone here,” Ryan said.

That was the case with Mistre Zenebe, who moved from California to Garland four years ago. Zenebe, who was at the recent grand opening of the new church home in Garland, said her pastor in California urged her to visit Ethiopian Evangelical Baptist after learning she was moving to the area.

“When you move from one city to another, you hear about where the community is,” she said. “People just know this is the biggest Ethiopian church.”

The church has drawn people from places other than Ethiopia, too.

Daniel Amdemachiel said he was living in Canada 10 years ago when he moved south to become the church’s music director. He had moved from Ethiopia to Canada for college in 2000.

“I’ve seen the church grow, as well as its programs,” he said.

Amdemachiel said the church hopes to reach other communities, including more English-speaking residents and Hispanics.

“It’s a privilege to have so many Ethiopians around the Dallas-Fort Worth area and that we’re able to talk to them in their own language,” he said. “But we are not only committed to Amharic-speaking people.”

Ethiopian Evangelical Baptist recently took a step toward this goal by inviting members of Iglesia Casa de Dios el Todopoderoso, the church that purchased its former facility, to its grand opening ceremony. Pastors from both churches stood in front of the members and translated prayers from Ahmaric to Spanish.

Church Pastor Bedilu Yirga said people know of Ethiopian Evangelical Baptist not only as a place of worship but also as a place of refuge for people who may be new to area.

The church also provides resources to those living back in Ethiopia, he said.

“Other than spreading the gospel, we are also involved within the community to give a holistic ministry that provides assistance in times of crisis,” he said. “We are also engaged in mission work in Ethiopia, where we sponsor the poorest of the poor to go to school and we provide water or ways to get water.”

Yeharerwerk Gashaw, who was also at the grand opening, said she has witnessed the church’s growth since she started attending 35 years ago. Although she is Ethiopian Orthodox, she said she started attending the Baptist church because she wanted a service that was spoken in Amharic.

Now several of her family members and friends who are either Ethiopian Orthodox or Muslim sometimes attend services to interact with other Ethiopians.

“We thought about it then, and we were like, ‘Look, we all believe in God,’” Gashaw said. “We all speak the same language. And once we were here, we wanted this service every day.

“We were hungry for the Lord’s word, but in our language.”

As Gashaw looked around Ethiopian Evangelical Baptist’s new church building, she said she was excited about how much it has grown.

“To now see this after being here since 1983, going from a board room to this, it means a lot to me.”

