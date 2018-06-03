Police say a suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.
Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.
There were no additional details immediately available.
There was a heavy police response following reports of a shooting not far from City Hall shortly before noon.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.