SAN DIEGO — San Diego authorities say an officer accidentally shot himself in the leg while pursuing a hit-and-run suspect who pointed a weapon at police and was eventually arrested on the roof of a parking structure.

Police Chief David Nisleit says officers fired at the woman but missed after she brandished the weapon Sunday at the parking facility in the city’s downtown, near the finish line of an annual marathon.

Nisleit says the suspect threw the weapon from the top of the structure to the street below before being taken into custody. The chief says it’s unclear what type of weapon it was, but investigators are looking into whether it was an airsoft gun.

Nisleit says police are also investigating whether the woman is connected to a kidnapping in nearby Chula Vista.

He didn’t have details on the wounded officer’s injuries.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.