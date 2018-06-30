BEDMINSTER, N.J. — President Trump hit back Saturday at Democrats’ call to abolish the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, saying it will never happen on his watch.

“To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen!” he tweeted from his golf club in New Jersey.

The president said ICE officials are doing a vital job protecting the country.

“The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great!” he tweeted.

Some top Democrats have been increasingly calling to get rid of ICE in the wake of a furor over separation of illegal immigrant families at the southern border.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, has called ICE a “deportation force.” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday on WYNC radio, “We should abolish ICE.”

Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat, has said that the U.S. should consider “starting from scratch.” Rep. Mark Pocan, Wisconsin Democrat, said he will introduce legislation to abolish the agency.

About a mile away from the president’s golf club, about 200 demonstrators gathered along a highway to protest the president’s immigration policies. They held signs proclaiming messages such as, “My civility is locked in a cage / reunite families now,” “Even the Trump family belongs together,” and “We the people say no to the Trump agenda” taped over a rainbow flag.





