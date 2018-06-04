Arlington County is the latest is a long line of municipalities trying to tackle the opioid crisis by encouraging residents to dispose of unused medicine.

The county announced on Monday that it ​installed three boxes for residents to anonymously drop off “unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications” for free. One box is outside the Police Department on 14th street N, and the other two are outside the fire stations on Wilson Boulevard and Walter Reed Drive.

“Last year, the total number of incidents involving opioids investigated by Arlington County Police rose 27%. That’s why we’re urging residents to take advantage of this potentially life saving program by regularly ridding your homes of unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications,” Arlington County’s Chief of Police M. Jay Farr said in a statement on Monday.

The drop-off boxes accept prescription drugs (expired or unexpired), as well as “vitamins, prescription ointments, pet medications, prescription patches and over-the-counter medications.”

Among the items not allowed are sharp equipment like syringes and flammable materials like aerosol cans or hydrogen peroxide.

The drop-off boxes are a joint project between the county’s police and fire departments.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.