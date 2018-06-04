President Bill Clinton said Monday he doesn’t owe his former intern Monica Lewinsky a private apology, even in the era of the #MeToo sexual harassment movement.

During an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Mr. Clinton said the #MeToo movement wouldn’t have changed how he handled his sex scandal with the former White House intern, because the facts would have exonerated him.

“I have never talked to her,” the former president said. “But I did say publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That’s very different. The apology was public.”

“A lot of the facts have been conveniently omitted to make the story work,” the former president added. “I think partly because they’re frustrated that they got all these serious allegations against the current occupant of the Oval Office and his voters don’t seem to care. I think I did the right thing. I defended the Constitution.”

Mr. Clinton appeared on the “Today” show to discuss his new book, a political thriller he co-authored with James Patterson, titled “The President is Missing.”





