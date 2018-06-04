Senate Democrats on Monday presented President Trump with their list of conditions for a denuclearization deal with North Korea, saying they would only support lifting sanctions on Pyongyang in exchange for complete dismantling of the nuclear program.

They also want a deal to put checks on North Korea’s chemical and biological weapons.

The senators laid out a list of five demands in a letter to Mr. Trump, who is preparing for a June 12 summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, who signed the letter with six other Senate Democrats, told reporters that the Democrats didn’t want America “saddled with a bad deal.”

The New York Democrat warned against Mr. Trump accepting a bad deal just because he wanted a deal.

“The president needs to be able to walk away from the table if there isn’t a good deal to be had,” Mr. Schumer said. “He also needs to be willing to take the time to construct a good deal.”

Democrats staunchly opposed Mr. Trump’s moves with North Korea from the start, saying his tough rhetoric was tempting nuclear war and then that agreeing to a face-to-face meeting was empowering Mr. Kim.

The letter spelled out five conditions:

— Dismantle and remove every single one of North Korea’s nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons.

— End the production and enrichment of uranium and plutonium for military purposes, and permanently dismantle North Korea’s nuclear weapons infrastructure. This includes the destruction of test sites, all nuclear weapons research and development facilities and enrichment facilities.

— Suspend all of North Korea’s ballistic missile tests and disable, dismantle and eliminate all of North Korea’s ballistic missiles and programs.

— Commit to robust compliance inspections including a verification regime for North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Inspections must have complete access to all nuclear-related sites and facilities with real-time verification of North Korean compliance. A separate compliance regime for its chemical and biological weapons that prevents, detects and punishes cheating on the part of North Korea is also necessary. These compliance regimes must include “anywhere, anytime” inspections and snap-back sanctions if North Korea is not in full compliance.

— Any deal must be permanent.

“In order to achieve the goal of the complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear weapons and key missile programs, and as you develop your administration’s policy and strategy in advance of your on-again, off-again, and now seemingly on-again meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore, we therefore urge you to consider the following principles and goals for U.S. diplomacy and policy with regards to North Korea,” they wrote.

Senators signing the letter included Senate Foreign Relations Committee ranking member Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Assistant Senate Minority Leader Richard J. Durbin of Illinois.

The senators stressed that they were rooting for Mr. Trump at the summit.

“A successful diplomatic agreement with North Korea, along with our allies South Korea and Japan and in cooperation with China, would represent an historic accomplishment for our nation,” they wrote.





