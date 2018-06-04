The death toll is rising after a violent volcano eruption in central Guatemala.
Currently, 62 people are confirmed dead, the Associated Press reported.
This number jumped from an earlier count of at least 25 people. The damage to roads and infrastructure by the lava and ash hindered attempts to reach those caught in the eruption’s path.
Volcan de Fuego erupted early Sunday afternoon and continued into the evening.
