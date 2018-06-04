WASHINGTON (AP) - A man accused of conspiring to riot during President Donald Trump’s inauguration has been acquitted by a Washington, D.C., jury.

News outlets report 29-year-old Casey Webber, of the district, was found not guilty Monday on several charges. The jury continued to deliberate on charges against Webber’s three co-defendants Monday.

The Washington Post reports the trial in D.C. Superior Court is the second involving defendants charged in connection with protest on Jan. 20, 2017, that turned destructive. The first trial resulted in not-guilty verdicts for all six co-defendants.

Prosecutors have dropped charges against more than 150 other defendants, including some dismissed last week after a judge found the U.S. Attorney’s office failed to turn over video to their defense. Prosecutors say charges are pending against more than 40 defendants.





