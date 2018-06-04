Police say the man suspected of killing a prominent forensic psychiatrist, two paralegals and a marriage counselor in the Phoenix area over the last several days is now linked to two other slayings.

Authorities say they believe 56-year-old Dwight Lamon Jones also killed a man and a woman whose bodies were discovered Monday in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills.

Police say the killings began Thursday with Steven Pitt, a forensic psychiatrist who assisted in the JonBenet Ramsey mystery in Colorado and a notorious Phoenix serial killer investigation.

They say the deaths Friday of paralegals Veleria Sharp and Laura Anderson were related to Pitt’s shooting as well as theSaturday killing of 72-year-old counselor Marshall Levine.

Authorities were closing in on Jones at a Scottsdale extended-stay hotel Monday when he fatally shot himself.





