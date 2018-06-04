Former President George H.W. Bush was released from a Maine hospital Monday afternoon after being admitted late last month for low blood pressure.

A spokesperson for Mr. Bush announced the news via Twitter, noting, “The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received.”

Mr. Bush was hospitalized May 27, about a month after the death of his wife, Barbara Bush.





