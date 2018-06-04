Medicare payments for brand-name drugs spiked from 2011 to 2015 even as doctors wrote fewer prescriptions for them, according to a federal report Monday that says soaring manufacturer prices are taking a toll on taxpayers and seniors.

The Health and Human Services Department’s inspector general said total reimbursements under Medicare’s drug benefit, or Part D, for all brand-name drugs increased 77 percent — from $58 billion to $102 billion — while prescriptions dropped by 17 percent, from 229 million in 2011 to 191 million to 2015.

During that span, unit costs for brand-name drugs rose six times faster than inflation, according to the report.

“We conclude that increases in unit prices for brand-name drugs resulted in Medicare and its beneficiaries’ paying more for these drugs,” the inspector general said.

Seniors also had to hand over more cash at the pharmacy counter.

Beneficiaries paid an average of $161 out-of-pocket for brand-name drugs in 2011, yet spent an average of $225 for those same drugs in 2015.

The watchdog said it conducted its review because of widespread concern in Congress and the media around runaway drug prices.

Lawmakers have singled out companies for selling specialty drugs at eye-popping prices that can exceed $100,000, though the report focused on costs tied to “maintenance” drugs that address chronic conditions — things like insulin for diabetes or inhalers for asthma sufferers — over long periods.

“Therefore, increasing costs for these drugs may have a long-term financial impact on Part D and its beneficiaries,” the report said.

The Kaiser Family Foundation says as of 2017, more than 42 million Medicare beneficiaries were enrolled in Part D, a voluntary drug-benefit program that went into effect in 2006.

Taxpayers subsidize the plans, which are administered by private plans that negotiate better deals for beneficiaries.

The new report’s timeframe predates President Trump’s tenure.

Yet Mr. Trump’s health secretary, Alex Azar, says list prices and out-of-pocket costs are indeed too high and that his agency is taking steps to reshuffle the Byzantine world of price-setting and bring costs down.

HHS wants to remove certain drugs from protected classes, so more negotiation can take place, to speeding generics to market or forcing drug companies to disclose their list prices in ads.

The administration resisted calls for more dramatic action, such as having the government directly negotiate down prices or allowing the importation of drugs from Canada.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.