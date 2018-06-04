“Following record levels of confidence in the job market, Americans are more optimistic than ever about the ability to get a job, work hard and succeed in America today,” says a new Rasmussen Reports survey, one of several which report persistent optimism among Americans regarding the economy and other factors.

Two-thirds of the nation appear to believe in a basic tenet of the American dream.

Some 68 percent of polls respondents “now think it is possible for anyone who really wants to work to find a job. This finding has been in the low-60s since late 2014 and hit a previous high of 63 percent last July. Prior to 2014, this number ranged from 29 percent to 54 percent,” the survey notes. “Just 24 percent now say it is not possible for anyone who really wants to work to find a job, also a new low.”

Promising and positive results about White House efforts occur on an almost daily basis, a phenomenon reflected in multiple polls — but one which President Trump complains is often soft-pedaled or ignored by the news media.

“The Fake News Media is desperate to distract from the economy and record-setting economic numbers and so they keep talking about the phony Russian Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted late Monday, shortly after the White House issued “500 Days of American Greatness,” a comprehensive fact sheet reviewing Mr. Trump’s tenure in office so far. Among the accomplishments: economic growth and job creation; a reduction of cumbersome government regulations; a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea; a retooling of unproductive trade policies; better treatment for military veterans; and improvements in border security and immigration.

Find the overview at WhiteHouse.gov here.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

“Amid ‘Russiagate’ hysteria, what are the facts? We must end this Russophobic insanity,” writes Jack F. Matlock Jr. in The Nation, a leading progressive news organization.

“I did not personally vote for Trump, but I consider the charges that Russian actions interfered in the election, or — for that matter — damaged the quality of our democracy ludicrous, pathetic and shameful,” said Mr. Matlock, who served as ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1987 to 1991.

He points out that “the Russiagate promoters in both the government and the media” are diverting the nation’s attention from the real threats.

“We must desist from our current Russophobic insanity and encourage Presidents Trump and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to restore cooperation in issues of nuclear safety, non-proliferation, control of nuclear materials and nuclear-arms reduction. This is in the vital interest of both the United States and Russia. That is the central issue on which sane governments, and sane publics, would focus their attention,” he writes.

HOWARD’S NEXT MOVE

Starbucks Corporation CEO Howard Schultz is leaving the company in three weeks after serving 40 years as the java giant’s CEO and chairman. Mr. Schultz grew the famous coffee shop chain from 11 stores to over 28,000 stores in 77 countries. But it is Mr. Schultz’s farewell letter which has attracted press attention.

“I’ll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service,” Mr. Schultz said in his goodbye.

“Howard Schultz is stepping away from Starbucks. The move is likely to stoke speculation about his entry into politics,” said The New York Times, one of dozens of news organizations which immediately broached the possibility.

Mr. Schultz told The Times he was “deeply concerned” about the nation and was exploring ways he could “give back” to society.

“Schultz’s latest leadership transition sparked speculation about his potential political plans. He has been a supporter of former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton during her bid for president. Some have already questioned whether he would pursue his own presidential run,” said CNBC. “Howard Schultz established himself as a player in politics before he decided to leave Starbucks.”

He leaves his post June 26.

THE WISDOM OF HARRIS FAULKNER

Fox News host Harris Faulkner never forgot her father’s invaluable tenets for getting through life, and has now shared that wisdom in a new book. Published on Tuesday, “9 Rules of Engagement: A Military Brat’s Guide to Life and Success” reflects the courage, perseverance and patriotism of her dad, retired U.S., Army Lt. Col. Bob Harris, who served two tours in Vietnam as a combat pilot. The book is also a candid reflection of Ms. Harris’ experiences and motivations, as well as her generosity of spirit. The endearing photos of her family are of particular note.

“In this climate, I find myself returning to the touchstones of my youth, realizing more clearly just how lucky I was to grow up as the daughter of a lieutenant colonel. Because the military exists to deal with challenging situations, so much of what they teach our troops about achieving success in trying times applies to us civilians trying to succeed in these times,” the author writes.

Her nine rules for getting include “Recruit your special forces;” “Stay ready;” “Wear camo;” “Unleash the power of integrity;” and “Think like a general.”

“Are you catching the rules in play here?” Ms. Faulkner asks her readers. “This is a tie for all Americans — you in particular — to use as many of these nine rules as needed to meets the challenges and opportunities ahead of you. I say go forth and use them all!”

The book is published by Harper Books. Ms. Faulkner can be seen weekdays on Fox News at noon EDT; she hosts “Outnumbered” and “Outnumbered Overtime.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 45 percent of U.S. voters say there is not “a leader” of the Democratic Party right now: 51 percent of Republicans, 50 percent of independents and 34 percent of Democrats agree.

• 16 percent overall say the leader is Sen. Charles E. Schumer: 15 percent of Republicans, 15 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats agree.

• 15 percent overall say the leader is House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi: 19 percent of Republicans, 14 percent of independents and 14 percent of Democrats agree.

• 13 percent overall say the leader is Sen. Bernard Sanders: 7 percent of Republicans, 13 percent of independents and 18 percent of Democrats agree.

• 7 percent overall say the leader is Hillary Clinton: 6 percent of Republicans, 4 percent of independents and 11 percent of Democrats agree.

• 4 percent overall say the leader is “someone else:” 3 percent of Republicans, 4 percent of independents and 3 percent of Democrats agree.

Source: A CBS News poll of 5,693 registered U.S. voters conducted May 24-30.

• Chatter and happenstance to [email protected]





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.