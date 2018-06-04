TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says the outrage over his appearance in a parade atop a Jeep with a giant replica gun mounted on the back is “the left trying to attack guns” and the Second Amendment.
The Republican gubernatorial candidate said in a tweet Sunday that he will “not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture.”
The Kansas City suburb of Shawnee apologized in a statement to those who felt unsafe after Kobach’s appearance at the Saturday morning parade.
The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says someone subsequently hacked its Twitter account and sent a message that read: “Hey Kris, I think you are a bad guy with a gun. Also, maybe worse, you a dumb guy with a gun.”
___
Sign up for “Politics in Focus,” a weekly newsletter showcasing the AP’s best political reporting from across the United States leading up to the 2018 midterm elections: http://apne.ws/3Gzcraw
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.