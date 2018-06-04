Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, called former President Bill Clinton’s comments about the press being friendlier to former President Barack Obama “awkward” on Monday, suggesting the former presidents should focus on working toward “American greatness” instead of talking about themselves.

On his 500th day in office, Mrs. Conway said, Mr. Trump has turned the poor job numbers into growth since the last administration, and the country has reached the lowest unemployment rate since the 1970s.

She also touted Mr. Trump’s success in negotiating with North Korea and his efforts to rebuild the military and help veterans obtain health care.

“They still just talk about themselves all the time,” Mrs. Conway said Monday on Fox News about the Clintons and Mr. Obama. “I’d like to hear from them on our 500th day of American greatness.”

Her comments come after Mr. Clinton said Sunday on CBS “This Morning” that the media liked Mr. Obama more than other presidents because he was the first African-American president.

“I don’t know what past presidents are thinking in just talking about themselves, frankly, more than trying to use their considerable platforms for the good for this country,” Mrs. Conway said. “Give us a call.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump also touted his accomplishments Monday on Twitter.

“Massive Tax & Regulation Cuts, Military & Vets, Lower Crime & Illegal Immigration, Stronger Borders, Judgeships, Best Economy & Jobs EVER, and much more,” the president tweeted.

He added, “We had Repeal & Replace done (and the saving to our country of one trillion dollars) except for one person, but it is getting done anyway. Individual Mandate is gone and great, less expensive plans will be announced this month. Drug prices coming down & Right to Try!”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.