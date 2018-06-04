First lady Melania Trump appears with President Trump at an event honoring Gold Star Families late Monday afternoon at the White House. The occasion is a closed press event.

The press, however, is already covering the event, as they have the whereabouts of Mrs. Trump in recent days.

“Melania Trump expected to (sort of) show her face on Monday” noted People magazine while a Newsweek headline said “Melania Trump to make first public appearance in weeks — but you won’t be allowed to see it.”

For weeks, the news media has produced dozens of conspiracy-style stories about Mrs. Trump, who has not appeared in public since May 10 following surgery for a kidney ailment. Journalists have explored the possibility that she had moved back to New York City, had marital troubles or was tending to an ailing mother — according to multiple reports.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the White House w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” Mrs. Trump tweeted to her 10.5 million followers late last week — a message which was re-tweeted close to 200,000 times.

Mrs. Trump has opted not to attend two overseas events — the Group of Seven meeting in Canada and the much-publicized North Korean summit.

NBC News correspondent Jonathan Allen took a policy angle in an analysis titled “Why Melania Trump’s vanishing act matters,” implying that the White House was now short-handed.

“At a time when he’s slapped allies with new tariffs, President Trump could use all the help he can get on that score. But for the moment, one of his chief diplomatic partners is sticking to the sidelines,” Mr. Allen wrote.





