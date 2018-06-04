The U.S. and Venezuela traded barbs at the annual Organization of American States summit in Washington Monday, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urging the body to suspend Caracas’ membership and support increased economic sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“[It] would show that the OAS backs up its words with action and would send a powerful message to the Maduro regime,” Mr. Pompeo said, referring to the Trump administration’s ongoing push to convince Latin American governments to counter the Venezuelan president’s authoritarian streak with international economic pressure.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Areaza, who demanded and was allowed by the OAS to take the floor directly after Mr. Pompeo, responded with outrage, asserting that the U.S. “has been perpetrating a coup d’etat against [Venezuela] for 20 years” and that the current sanctions push is just the latest “imperialist” tactic by Washington.

“We are an independent nation, we are free, we are sovereign,” Mr. Areaza told a room packed with other Latin American diplomats at the OAS around the corner from the State Department headquarters in Foggy Bottom.

“No imperialist will be intervening in our country and try to hinder that people can vote for their own authorities and have their own democracy,” he said, arguing that Venezuela’s presidential election two weeks ago was won fair and square by Mr. Maduro.

The Trump administration and others, including several OAS member nations, have sharply criticized the recent election as a “sham” — characterizing it as the latest in Mr. Maduro’s push to consolidate power and undermine democratic institutions in Venezuela.

Tensions between Washington and once oil-rich Caracas have carried on for decades, but reached fresh heights in recent years as the Venezuelan economy sunk under the weight of low global crude prices and political tumult around the Maduro government’s rise.

Mr. Maduro, a former bus driver, is widely seen to have achieved power because he was the hand-picked successor of the late-Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, a socialist revolutionary who often made headlines prior to his 2013 death by bashing Washington as imperialist and accusing it of meddling and seeking drive him from power.

For his own part, Mr. Maduro provoked international criticism and enraged his political opponents last year by pushing for a special assembly to rewrite the troubled South American nation’s constitution.

Following last month’s election, the tensions with Washington rose anew with Mr. Maduro kicking out the top two U.S. diplomats in Caracas on allegations they tried to sabotage the vote by convincing opposition candidates to boycott the proceedings.

The purging of the U.S. diplomats came as the Trump administration announced tougher U.S. financial sanctions against Venezuela. The administration first dramatically escalated sanctions last year, leveling them against Mr. Maduro’s vice president and accusing him of being a “drug kingpin” laundering money for narcotics traffickers.

The Trump administration — as did the Obama administration before it — has separately expressed discontent with the Maduro government’s jailing of scores of political opposition figures.

In the wake of Mr. Maduro’s recent election win, the Venezuelan president has suddenly freed dozens of opposition activists from jail in the hope of uniting the politically fractured nation.

Mr. Pompeo told the OAS on Monday that while the U.S. “welcomes” the releases, “our policy toward Venezuela remains unchanged.”

Accusing the Venezuelan president of engaging in a “full-scale dismantling of democracy,” the secretary of state went on to argue that “the Maduro regime’s effort to move toward unconstitutional government and its human rights abuses are now well known by all.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.